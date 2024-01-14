Mauricio Pochettino says his Chelsea players deserve a break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mauricio Pochettino says his Chelsea players deserve a break

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said he will give his Chelsea players time off after their 1-0 win over Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino said he will give his Chelsea players time off after their 1-0 win over Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino will give his players “time to breathe” after they recorded three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since October 2022.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge means the team have taken 12 points from their last five league games, and are now within three points of the top six.

Chelsea do not play again until January 23 when they face Middlesbrough in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit to reach their first major final since 2021.

Pochettino will take the opportunity to allow his side time off rather than following the example of other top-flight clubs, many of whom have opted to use the league’s winter break to embark on warm-weather training camps.

“We need to give some rest to the players and staff,” he said. “It’s been a really busy period now, they need to breathe a little bit. This break is well deserved.

“Then we are going to prepare. We’ll have seven days to prepare the second leg of Middlesbrough, and then we are going to play Tuesday, Friday the FA Cup again Aston Villa, then Wednesday against Liverpool in the Premier League. Three different competitions.

“I think they need a few days off. They deserve it. Then after, to attack the second half of the season. They need to have some break.”

Pochettino has hinted that the club could enter the transfer market in January in search of a striker with Christopher Nkunku still unavailable with a hip injury.

The manager admitted to being concerned by the nature of the France international’s problem, which has become “complicated”, particularly with striker Nicolas Jackson likely to be away for the rest of the month at least at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile Armando Broja is still looking to find form having only returned in September from nine months out with an ACL injury.

It took a penalty from Cole Palmer in added time at the end of the first half for Chelsea to get the goal that saw them past Fulham, and on the whole it was another frustrating attacking display for home fans to endure.

Whilst the transfer window remains open, Pochettino said he is unlikely to be able to switch off from work.

“You need to be always available 24 hours,” he said. “If something happens I need to be in contact with the sporting director and owners. Because always something can appear.”