Football rumours: Liverpool could make move for Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson

What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell their 24-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for £20million, the Mirror reports, with the club now looking towards Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as their replacement. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has played 27 games for the Black Cats this season.

The Daily Echo says that Bournemouth’s 29-year-old midfielder Joe Rothwell will have a medical at Southampton before he completes a loan move to the club.

Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham (Steven Paston, PA)

Bournemouth face a battle to keep their 26-year-old Wales defender Chris Mepham, the Sun reports, with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United interested.

Social media round-up

Will Trevoh Chalobah's next club be in the Premier League or abroad? 🤔 Napoli are the newest contenders for the Chelsea defender's signature, per reports in Italy… 🇮🇹https://t.co/kTfX2MJUQb — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 14, 2024

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn during the winter transfer window at the London Stadium. https://t.co/KGIde3gt7z — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) January 14, 2024

Players to watch

Lille’s 18-year-old defender is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, according to AS.

Serhou Guirassy: West Ham will be joined by Manchester United, Newcastle and AC Milan in pursuing the 27-year-old Stuttgart striker, Football Insider says.