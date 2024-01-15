Manager Michael Flynn departs Swindon after eight months in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manager Michael Flynn departs Swindon after eight months in charge

By Press Association
Michael Flynn leaves Swindon with the club 15th in Sky Bet League Two (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Michael Flynn leaves Swindon with the club 15th in Sky Bet League Two (Jessica Hornby/PA)

Swindon have announced the departure of manager Michael Flynn after a little more than eight months in the role.

Flynn took charge on May 8 and officially assumed the reins after their final match of last season, signing an initial two-year deal before extending his contract to the end of 2025-26 in November.

But the Robins’ fortunes have faltered since the end of November and just one win in their last eight outings has seen them slide from eighth – and a point behind the Sky Bet League Two play-offs – to 15th.

There have been six defeats in that time, while they have lost 10 of their last 15, including a 2-1 reverse at Crewe on Saturday.

While they are still only eight points adrift of the top seven, Swindon confirmed in a statement that “amicable discussions” between Flynn and club owner Clem Morfuni had led to a parting of the ways.

Flynn said: “I want to thank the owner for the opportunity to manage this great football club and wish everyone associated, especially the fans, the very best for the future.”

Assistant Wayne Hatswell joins former Newport and Walsall boss Flynn in leaving the club, with Gavin Gunning set to take charge of the first team on an interim head coach basis.