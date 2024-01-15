Callum Slattery injury blow for Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Slattery has been a regular feature in Motherwell’s midfield and joins Lennon Miller on the sidelines.

“First off, I want to wish Callum the very best in his recovery,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said on the club’s website.

Callum Slattery has suffered a serious knee injury and won't feature for the rest of the season. Speedy recovery, Callum. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 15, 2024

“Losing him is a massive blow for the team and the nature (of how) he has picked up this injury only makes the situation worse for the player.

“We’ve not had our problems to seek with regards to injuries this season and this is another hurdle we have to deal with.”

Former Southampton player Slattery’s three-year contract expires in the summer. The 24-year-old has made 93 appearances for Motherwell.

Kettlewell said: “Callum will now begin his recovery and the staff here will look after him every step of the way and I have no doubts, with the Callum’s attitude and strong mentality, he will come back stronger and ready to go.”