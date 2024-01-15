Newport boss Graham Coughlan hoping for FA Cup tie against boyhood club Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport boss Graham Coughlan hoping for FA Cup tie against boyhood club Man Utd

By Press Association
Newport manager Graham Coughlan grew up as a Manchester United supporter and could now play them in the FA Cup (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Newport manager Graham Coughlan hopes to land a glamorous FA Cup tie against Manchester United – 45 years after the Red Devils reduced him to tears by losing the so-called “Five-minute final” to Arsenal.

County stand to make £400,000 if they win their third-round replay at non-league Eastleigh on Tuesday after 12-time cup winners United were drawn to visit the winners on January 28.

Coughlan, a Manchester United supporter growing up in his native Dublin, was only four years old when Arsenal led the 1979 final at Wembley 2-0 and had one hand on the trophy.

Arsenal’s Alan Sunderland slides home the winner against Manchester United to settle the 1979 FA Cup final at Wembley (PA)

Goals from Gordon McQueen and Sammy McIlroy in the final five minutes almost handed United a reprieve, but Arsenal won the cup at the death when Alan Sunderland turned in Graham Rix’s cross and the final went into FA Cup folklore.

“I actually shed a few tears when we got beat in the 1979 FA Cup final,” said Coughlan.

“I was only a little nipper and my dad would tell me. I had to wait until ’83 for the replay against Brighton to see United lift a trophy for the first time.

“Then ’85 and the Norman Whiteside goal against Everton. All those memories, the cup runs and the success they’ve had. That was growing up as a kid.”

James Clarke (right) celebrates scoring for Newport in their original FA Cup third-round tie against Eastleigh (Nigel French/PA)

Coughlan began his career in England at Blackburn – “I played against the Nevilles, Giggs and Beckham in the reserves when they were coming through the system” – and by his own admission was “not good enough to play in the Premier League”.

The tough-tackling defender played over 500 games for clubs including Plymouth, Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury, and arrived at Newport following managerial spells at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield.

With Newport on the brink of being bought by former Swansea owner Huw Jenkins, Coughlan is aware of the massive financial boost that the Sky Bet League Two club will receive from a United tie that will be televised live to the nation.

“Both clubs will want to go on and push on and get into the next round, obviously the prize and finances and the day out that it is,” said Coughlan.

“But let’s concentrate on the game, let’s not start having this pantomime of Man United, finances and all sorts of nonsense.

“It’s a game of football, let’s get our heads around the game of football. It’s 90 minutes, possibly 120, club v club, team v team that is where we are at. Nothing more, nothing less.”

The original tie at Rodney Parade was drawn 1-1 after James Clarke had fired the Exiles ahead against opponents who had been reduced to 10 men.

But Chris Maguire’s late penalty earned Eastleigh, 11th in the National League and 18 places below Newport in the football pyramid, the chance of a crack at Erik ten Hag’s United.

Eastleigh’s Chris Maguire celebrates his FA Cup equaliser against Newport at Rodney Parade (Nigel French/PA)

Coughlan said: “I don’t think there is a favourite. You can turn around and say ‘they rested players on Saturday and were able to take their eye off the ball’.

“We didn’t have that luxury, but I didn’t think there were any favourites in the first game.

“Both clubs are similar. Eastleigh might be in a better place squad-wise and wages-wise than ourselves.

“But I’ve got a great group of lads that will hopefully do themselves justice.”