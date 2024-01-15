Everton and Forest charged with breaching PL profit and sustainability rules

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The clubs issued statements acknowledging the referrals, which relate to alleged breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules, with the Premier League confirming minutes later. If the breaches are proven, they face the threat of points deductions.

The clubs have 14 days to submit their formal answers to the complaints.

Forest have been referred over an alleged PSR breach (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction in November for an earlier PSR breach, after being referred to a commission in March last year. The club are appealing against that sanction.

The Premier League issued a statement which read: “Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

“This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23.

“In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the commissions’ final decisions made public on the Premier League’s website. The league will make no further comment until that time.”