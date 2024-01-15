Conor Hourihane’s last-gasp strike seals dramatic Derby win

Conor Hourihane’s stoppage-time strike earned Derby a dramatic 3-2 victory over Burton at Pride Park.

Derby had thrown away a two-goal lead, with on-loan Manchester United striker Joe Hugill scoring the equaliser on his Burton debut, but were rescued by Hourihane’s late goal.

Derby dominated possession and were twice denied by Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe in the 22nd minute.

He saved from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and, after Tom Barkhuizen missed the rebound, made another good stop to deny Callum Elder.

But he could do nothing in the 29th minute when Mendez-Laing ran clear on the right and picked out Barkhuizen, who turned the ball in from six yards.

James Collins headed in a second in the 49th minute, but Steve Seddon’s 20-yard drive five minutes later reduced the arrears and Derby were stunned in the 65th minute when Hugill broke away to fire low past Josh Vickers.

But in the third minute of added time Derby’s pressure told when Hourihane found the bottom corner from just outside the box.