England boss Sarina Wiegman extends contract to include 2027 World Cup

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has signed a contract extension that runs through to the 2027 World Cup, the Football Association has announced.

The Dutch boss has enjoyed great success since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, leading them to Euro glory the following summer.

She also took England to last summer’s World Cup final, where the team lost 1-0 to Spain, and on Monday night won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women’s coach.

Wiegman said: “I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy.”

Before the World Cup, Wiegman will lead England in their defence of the Euros title. Qualification starts in April, with the finals being played in Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

The 54-year-old, whose assistant Arjan Veurink has also agreed a contract extension, added: “Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.

“I would like to thank (FA chief executive) Mark Bullingham, (chair) Debbie Hewitt and the FA board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay.

“It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments.”

Bullingham said: “We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football.

“She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come.

“The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that – building on what had been several years of positive progress.

“She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women’s game, and English football in general.

“Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St George’s Park will continue.”

Wiegman took on the England job with an already glowing CV. She led the Netherlands to Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and took them to the final of the 2019 World Cup.