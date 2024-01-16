England boss Sarina Wiegman extends contract to include 2027 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England boss Sarina Wiegman extends contract to include 2027 World Cup

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman has signed a contract extension to keep her in charge of the England team through to the 2027 World Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
England head coach Sarina Wiegman has signed a contract extension that runs through to the 2027 World Cup, the Football Association has announced.

The Dutch boss has enjoyed great success since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, leading them to Euro glory the following summer.

She also took England to last summer’s World Cup final, where the team lost 1-0 to Spain, and on Monday night won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women’s coach.

Wiegman said: “I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy.”

Before the World Cup, Wiegman will lead England in their defence of the Euros title. Qualification starts in April, with the finals being played in Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

The 54-year-old, whose assistant Arjan Veurink has also agreed a contract extension, added: “Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.

“I would like to thank (FA chief executive) Mark Bullingham, (chair) Debbie Hewitt and the FA board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay.

“It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments.”

Bullingham said: “We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football.

“She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come.

“The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that – building on what had been several years of positive progress.

“She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women’s game, and English football in general.

“Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St George’s Park will continue.”

Wiegman took on the England job with an already glowing CV. She led the Netherlands to Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and took them to the final of the 2019 World Cup.