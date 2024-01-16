British and Irish Lions announce historic women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027

The British and Irish Lions will send a women’s team to New Zealand for a historic three-Test series in September 2027.

The inaugural women’s Lions tour will feature three clashes against the current world champions.

A Lions statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the tour will not overlap with that year’s men’s World Cup and will include warm-up fixtures, but said the full schedule had not yet been finalised.

A historic day for the Lions as we introduce…. 🦁 A Lions Women's team🇳🇿 Playing the @BlackFerns in 2027 in New Zealand🤝 @RoyalLondon as our Founding Partner🙌 #Howden as our Series Title Partner Click the video to find out more! 👇#Lions2027 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 16, 2024

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand, in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle.

“We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural tour.”