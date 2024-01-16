Carlos Alcaraz makes convincing return to Australian Open with straight-sets win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz makes convincing return to Australian Open with straight-sets win

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz gives a thumbs up after beating Richard Gasquet (Andy Wong/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to the Australian Open in convincing fashion with victory over veteran Richard Gasquet.

Alcaraz missed the tournament last year with a leg injury and was in a hurry to make it through to round two, clinching a 7-6 (5) 6-1 6-2 win under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.

Gasquet, 37, stood toe to toe with Alcaraz in the opening set and hit the shot of the match with a signature one-handed backhand down the line in the tie-break.

But, once Alcaraz had come through that, he ran away with the contest, losing only three more games.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev had to come from a set down to see off German compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3, but the focus in the press room was on his forthcoming court date.

It was announced on Monday that Zverev will face a trial starting in May over domestic abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend.

Zverev, who denies the charges, was given a penalty order and fined in November but opted to contest that at a hearing.

He had previously been accused of abuse by another former girlfriend, who did not pursue legal action, which he also denied.

Alexander Zverev hits a forehand
Alexander Zverev reached round two but the focus was on off-court matters (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Asked whether it is appropriate for him to be on the ATP Council, which represents players, Zverev said: “Why would it not be? Nobody has said anything to me. I don’t have a reason not to believe that.”

Several of the German’s fellow players declined to give an opinion on the same question in their press conferences, but women’s world number one Iga Swiatek said: “For sure it’s not good when a player who’s facing charges like that is kind of being promoted.”

Zverev was then pushed on whether he should be allowed to play on the tour while the case is pending, with the 26-year-old responding: “Journalists are saying that. Some who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth.”

It was a good day on court for the leading names, with eighth seed Holger Rune defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-4 while 11th seed Casper Ruud eased to a 6-1 6-3 6-1 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Grigor Dimitrov, the 13th seed who won the warm-up tournament in Brisbane, had to come from a set and a break down to defeat Marton Fucsovics in four.