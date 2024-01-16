Australian Open day three: Emma Raducanu advances but Jack Draper sick after win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Australian Open day three: Emma Raducanu advances but Jack Draper sick after win

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu defeated Shelby Rogers (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Emma Raducanu defeated Shelby Rogers (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Emma Raducanu was a winner at a grand slam again, comfortably beating Shelby Rogers to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

She was joined by Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper, who struggled in the heat but came from two sets to one down to beat American Marcos Giron before immediately running to a courtside bin to vomit.

Dan Evans was unable to make it a British full house, losing to Lorenzo Sonego, but it was a good day for the big names, with Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina all winning.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz lunges for a backhand
Carlos Alcaraz lunged for a backhand (Andy Wong/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Match of the day

Twelve months after his epic loss to Andy Murray at 4am, Thanasi Kokkinakis came out on the right side of a fifth-set tie-break to beat Sebastian Ofner.

Chips not down for Ruud

Casper Ruud celebrates victory
Casper Ruud eased into round two (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

The Crown Casino is a famous spot in Melbourne and right next to the official player hotels. Eleventh seed Casper Ruud has never gone beyond the fourth round here and, asked if he had a different strategy this year, he said with a smile: “I try not to get dragged into the casino every night. That’s been helping. It’s tempting when you pass by every night, but I haven’t gambled too much this time.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Sorana Cirstea (22), Zhu Lin (29)
Men: Alexander Bublik (31)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic takes on Alexei Popyrin (Andy Wong/AP)

Novak Djokovic will return to the court after his struggles against Dino Prizmic when he takes on Australian Alexei Popyrin in the night session on Wednesday.

His fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is also under the lights against young Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova, while fellow 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva takes on sixth seed Ons Jabeur.

Coco Gauff plays countrywomen Caroline Dolehide, with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Caroline Wozniacki also looking to reach round three.