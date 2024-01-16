The road to American football – how does Louis Rees-Zammit get to the NFL?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The road to American football – how does Louis Rees-Zammit get to the NFL?

By Press Association
Louis Rees-Zammit is heading to America (Mike Egerton/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit is heading to America (Mike Egerton/PA)

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is swapping rugby union for a shot at the NFL.

Gloucester announced on Tuesday they are releasing the British and Irish Lions wing ahead of Wales making their squad selection for the Guinness Six Nations.

Rees-Zammit has confirmed he is joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme and, here, the PA news agency looks at the road to American football being started by the 22-year-old.

What is the IPP programme?

The International Player Pathway has been in place since 2017, allowing select divisions to be allocated players. Last September it was announced that the NFL is increasing opportunities for international players from next season as part of a league-wide initiative that will see practice squads expanded to 17 players if a qualifying player is included. Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner and chair of the NFL international committee Joel Glazer said: “The opportunity for all 32 clubs to utilise an additional practice squad roster spot for an international player is a significant step forward in helping to identify, develop and enable more exciting talent from around the world to play in the NFL”.

What does the IPP involve?

Damani Leech, the former chief operating officer of NFL International and current Denver Broncos president, said: “The International Player Pathway programme provides athletes with a viable route to the NFL and an opportunity to further develop their skills”. Many are evaluated for a potential place in the IPP through the annual NFL International Combine and the 2023 group spent 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before playing in front of team scouts at a pro day held at the University of South Florida ahead of the NFL Draft.

What are the chances of success?

Last year’s International Combine featured 38 players from 13 countries and, following that, 13 talented athletes were invited to join the IPP programme in the US. Of those, a record eight were added to NFL rosters for the 2023 season. None of those formed part of the active roster but were eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, allowing them time to develop in an NFL environment.

What do they earn while trying?

Efe Obada progressed from the IPP to an NFL active roster
Efe Obada progressed from the IPP to an NFL active roster (John Walton/PA)

The regular season salary for a practice squad member in 2023 was $216,000 (£170,700).

Who has come through the IPP system?

Jordan Mailata
Jordan Mailata plays for the Philadelphia Eagles (Anthony Behar/PA)

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada is a graduate, leaving England and eventually joining Carolina Panthers in 2017 through the IPP programme before going on to Buffalo Bills and then DC. There are a handful of IPP players on active rosters in the 2023 season, including Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. The 26-year-old was a burgeoning rugby league player in Australia before moving to the NFL, where he has flourished and featured in Super Bowl LVII.

Who else has tried to make it?

Christian Wade
Christian Wade tried his hand at American football (Simon Galloway/PA)

Former England Sevens player Alex Gray was part of the IPP and spent a period with Atlanta Falcons. Christian Scotland-Williamson spent two years with Pittsburgh Steelers after playing as lock for Worcester. Christian Wade was the most famous former rugby player from these shores to try his luck in the NFL, being allocated as a running back to Buffalo Bills in 2019. The one-cap England wing left last year and is now back in rugby union with Racing 92 in France. None of that triumvirate made a regular season appearance.