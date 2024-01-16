Newport end non-league Eastleigh’s FA Cup run to set up Manchester United clash

Non-league Eastleigh’s FA Cup run was ended with a 3-1 third-round replay defeat to Newport.

Reaching the third round represented the Vanarama National League side’s joint-best run in the competition and they earned a home replay with a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

But the Sky Bet League Two outfit showed their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round.

The Exiles got off to the perfect start as Aaron Wildig nipped in to pounce on a loose ball in the box to put the visitors ahead in the third minute.

Former Morecambe man Wildig came close to a second, but he could only find the side netting later in the half.

Top scorer Paul McCallum, a former West Ham youngster, levelled shorty after the restart with a thunderous half-volley.

Veteran defender James Clarke, who scored in the first tie, restored County’s lead on the hour-mark.

Newport found the side netting again, this time through Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Will Evans eventually put the game to bed with 10 minutes to go.

Eastleigh stopper Joe McDonnell produced a good save to keep out Byrn Morris late on.