Newport end non-league Eastleigh's FA Cup run to set up Manchester United clash By Press Association January 16 2024, 9.50pm

Newport County's Aaron Wildig (number 24) celebrates scoring the opener (Adam Davy/PA) Non-league Eastleigh's FA Cup run was ended with a 3-1 third-round replay defeat to Newport. Reaching the third round represented the Vanarama National League side's joint-best run in the competition and they earned a home replay with a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade. But the Sky Bet League Two outfit showed their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round. The Exiles got off to the perfect start as Aaron Wildig nipped in to pounce on a loose ball in the box to put the visitors ahead in the third minute. Former Morecambe man Wildig came close to a second, but he could only find the side netting later in the half. Top scorer Paul McCallum, a former West Ham youngster, levelled shorty after the restart with a thunderous half-volley. Veteran defender James Clarke, who scored in the first tie, restored County's lead on the hour-mark. Newport found the side netting again, this time through Seb Palmer-Houlden. Will Evans eventually put the game to bed with 10 minutes to go. Eastleigh stopper Joe McDonnell produced a good save to keep out Byrn Morris late on.