Football rumours: Wolves could move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Armando Broja (John Walton, PA)
Chelsea’s Armando Broja (John Walton, PA)

Wolves have identified Chelsea striker Armando Broja as a potential target, The Guardian reports. The deal would become more likely if Chelsea sign another striker this transfer period, with the club linked to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. Broja has only scored one goal for Chelsea in 13 games this season.

Newcastle United v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group F – St James’ Park
Newcastle United’s Joelinton (Mike Egerton, PA)

The Guardian says Newcastle will have to reconsider their transfer targets this year with midfielder Joelinton suffering a groin injury that looks likely to keep him out for several months.

Besiktas have Arsenal’s Portuguese defender Cedric Soares on their radar for a move this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa – Premier League – Molineux
Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri (Tim Goode, PA)

Rayan Ait-Nouri: The 22-year-old Wolves left-back has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, Football Transfers reports.

Thiago Alcantara: Brazilian team Flamengo and Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ettifaq are interested in the 32-year-old Liverpool midfielder. However the Reds are not ready to let him go, according to TeamTalk.