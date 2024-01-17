Football rumours: Wolves could move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

What the papers say

Wolves have identified Chelsea striker Armando Broja as a potential target, The Guardian reports. The deal would become more likely if Chelsea sign another striker this transfer period, with the club linked to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. Broja has only scored one goal for Chelsea in 13 games this season.

Newcastle United’s Joelinton (Mike Egerton, PA)

The Guardian says Newcastle will have to reconsider their transfer targets this year with midfielder Joelinton suffering a groin injury that looks likely to keep him out for several months.

Besiktas have Arsenal’s Portuguese defender Cedric Soares on their radar for a move this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Liverpool have held talks over the signing of Momodou Sonko, according to reports… 💬 The winger has 14 goals from 44 appearances in his club career so far 🇸🇪https://t.co/kJELNQQIGx — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 16, 2024

🚨⚪️🔴 Understand Ajax are confident on Jordan Henderson deal! Negotiations are advancing — contacts took place even today. Not done deal yet, all parties cautious but the deal is absolutely on. Ajax are pushing, more to follow. Exclusive story, confirmed. 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3vZn7VUIOk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Players to watch

Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri (Tim Goode, PA)

Rayan Ait-Nouri: The 22-year-old Wolves left-back has attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, Football Transfers reports.

Thiago Alcantara: Brazilian team Flamengo and Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ettifaq are interested in the 32-year-old Liverpool midfielder. However the Reds are not ready to let him go, according to TeamTalk.