Rui Vitoria warns Egypt players mistakes will be punished by Ghana

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has warned his team that Ghana will punish any mistakes ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash on Thursday.

Egypt were held to a 2-2 draw by Mozambique in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s penalty claimed a point for his country and Portuguese manager Vitoria has told his side they will need to be on top of their game against Ghana.

He said: “It’s going to be a different story. We will have to reduce the spaces and be more concentrated because against an experienced team like Ghana, the slightest mistake is paid dearly.”

🔴📸 منتخب مصر يواصل تدريباته استعداداً لمواجهة غانا واصل منتخب مصر الأول بقيادة البرتغالي روي فيتوريا تدريباته بملعب جاردان بوتانيك بالعاصمة الإيفوارية أبيدجان استعدادا لمواجهة غانا في العاشرة مساء الخميس في الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الثانية ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2023 التي… pic.twitter.com/uvyEfDEZNF — EFA.eg (@EFA) January 16, 2024

Ghana lost their first game 2-1 to Cape Verde courtesy of Garry Rodrigues’ stoppage-time winner.

Vitoria also highlighted the tactical problems his side encountered during their draw to Mozambique.

He added: “Mozambique has a solid team, I said it before meeting them and that’s what happened.

“They gave us a lot of tactical problems with this low block. This team has excellent elements in midfield. They found gaps in us and they took advantage of it.”