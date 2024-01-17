Ivan Toney not ruling out big-money move as he prepares for Brentford return

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has not ruled out a big-money move to a leading club this month after completing his eight-month football ban.

Toney’s suspension for breaching Football Association gambling rules ended on Wednesday and he could return to action on Saturday in the Bees’ home Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old, who scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season before being suspended in May, has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

He celebrated the end of his ban from football with a social media post declaring he was “free”.

When asked if this month was not the right time to leave Brentford, Toney told Sky Sports: “Well I don’t know, you can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere.

“It’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club, everybody wants to play for the top clubs, fighting for titles and these kinds of things.

“So whether it’s this January for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?

Toney made his England debut in March last year and has been linked with a move away from Brentford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

“But my main focus is doing what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.”

Toney made his England debut during a European Championship qualifying win against Ukraine last March and reiterated his desire to become his country’s leading striker.

“To be the best you have to play with the best and competing against the best,” he said.

“Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he’s been doing it for some years now, so if I want to be England’s number one I’ve got to compete against him.

“He’s not a bad striker to be taking tips off. I’ve just got to keep scoring goals and keep playing well and who knows what can happen?”

Toney has been diagnosed as a gambling addict, but is confident he has beaten the habit.

“Sometimes you just don’t realise what you’re doing in the moment,” he added. “It’s sorted out now.

“I’ve spoken to people about it and it’s all sorted now, so I’ll focus on doing the right thing. I’ll do none of that rubbish now, it’s all good.”

Frank said before his side’s FA Cup replay defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night that Toney “will be absolutely on it and ready for Saturday” and was hopeful of keeping hold of the striker at least until the end of the season.

“It’s a team he’s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans,” Frank said.

“We’ve done everything we can to help him through this. We’d like to keep him, but we know how football is.”

Toney was also fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.