Yoane Wissa on target as DR Congo draw with Zambia

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa helped DR Congo to a 1-1 draw with Zambia in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They fell behind to former Chelsea and West Ham boss Avram Grant’s side when Kings Kangwa put them in front, but Wissa levelled soon after.

DR Congo were the better side but could not find a winner as both sides trail Morocco in the table after the first round of games.

Zambia took the lead in the 23rd minute after some calamitous defending from DR Congo.

Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi came hurtling out to clear a ball and was left stranded as Zambia took a quick throw-in and Kangwa hooked the ball towards goal.

There was still a chance for DR Congo to clear it but Henock Inonga Baka made a meal of his attempt, kicking fresh air and the ball trickled in.

DR Congo’s response was swift and they levelled four minutes later.

Kings Kangwa put Zambia ahead (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Cedric Bakambu broke the offside trap and fired a ball across the face of goal which Wissa turned in from close range.

Wissa almost turned the game around minutes later as the ball fell to him but Rodrick Kabwe produced a brilliant goalline clearance.

DR Congo thought they had been given a penalty midway through the second half when Tandi Mwape appeared to handle a cross after slipping, but VAR overturned the decision.

DR Congo looked the more likely to get a second but they could not find a winner, with Silas blazing over deep into time added on.