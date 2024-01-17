Everton edge past Crystal Palace and Forest see off Blackpool in extra time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton edge past Crystal Palace and Forest see off Blackpool in extra time

By Press Association
Andre Gomes sent Everton into the fourth round (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andre Gomes sent Everton into the fourth round (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spectacular free-kick from Andre Gomes fired Everton into the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 replay win over Crystal Palace while Nottingham Forest needed extra time to see off League One Blackpool.

Gomes curled his shot over the wall and beyond Sam Johnstone three minutes before half-time for the only goal in more than three hours of football between the sides.

Palace were denied an equaliser at the death when Everton keeper Joao Virginia kept out an effort from substitute David Ozoh as the Toffees booked another all-Premier League tie at home to Luton.

Andre Gomes, left, celebrates his goal
Andre Gomes, left, celebrates his goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chris Wood scored an extra-time winner as Nottingham Forest overcame League One Blackpool 3-2.

The New Zealand striker tapped in a Ryan Yates cross to send the Premier League side through after a rip-roaring replay.

Andrew Omobamidele had marked his long-awaited Forest debut with the opening goal.

The Irish defender, who joined from Norwich for £11million almost five months ago, struck at the far post from a corner after 17 minutes.

Chris Wood scores the extra-time winner
Chris Wood scores the extra-time winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Forest doubled their lead 50 seconds into the second half after Albie Morgan’s weak back-pass allowed Nicolas Dominguez to challenge Seasiders goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and the ball broke for Danilo to stroke home.

Morgan made amends with a superb half-volley from the edge of the area to pull one back and Blackpool equalised with 11 minutes left when a looping cross from Andy Lyons was met with a far-post header by Kyle Joseph to send the tie into extra time.

Wood’s 107th-minute goal means Forest will travel to Bristol City in round four.

Adam Idah scores from the spot to put Norwich ahead
Adam Idah scores from the spot to put Norwich ahead (David Davies/PA)

Norwich are heading to Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 3-1.

Luke McCormick volleyed League One Rovers ahead but Gabriel Sara hauled the Canaries level.

Adam Idah fired Norwich into the lead from the penalty spot and Kenny McLean wrapped up the victory three minutes from full time.