Nuno Espirito Santo felt the magic of the FA Cup in Forest’s win at Blackpool

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Blackpool forced his side to dig deep as they scraped into the FA Cup fourth round after extra-time on Wednesday.

The Premier League side needed a Chris Wood winner in the 110th minute to prevail 3-2 after the third-tier hosts had fought back from two goals down to force an extra half-hour at a freezing Bloomfield Road.

That came after the two sides had also played out a 2-2 draw in their first encounter at the City Ground.

Nuno said: “This is the FA Cup. That’s why this competition is so special – it allows every team to play and to fight the way Blackpool did.

“We cannot take credit away from them. We had our problems but a lot of credit goes to Blackpool.

“This is the magic of the FA Cup. That’s why I love it, because it is one chance for everybody.

“It was tough, but we did the job. We could have done better and we made mistakes that allowed Blackpool to get back in the game but in extra time we showed that we deserved the victory.”

Forest had seemed in control when Andrew Omobamidele marked his belated debut with the opener and Danilo doubled the lead but the hosts hit back with an Albie Morgan stunner and header from substitute Kyle Joseph.

Omobamidele celebrated the opener by lifting a shirt bearing a message for team-mate Cheikhou Kouyate.

The Senegal international has left his team’s camp at the Africa Cup of Nations following the death of his father.

Nuno said: “We had the news before the game and it’s a shock. Our thoughts are with him and the boys did well showing his shirt because he’s a very important guy in the dressing room and on the pitch.”

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley, whose side are eighth in League One, was proud of the effort of his team.

He said: “To go all that way and not to have anything to show for it is hard to take because I thought over the course of the 120 minutes, you couldn’t really tell the difference between the two teams.

“I thought we were brilliant. I thought we went and had a real go and made it a real exciting cup tie.

“To come from 2-0 down and show spirit and with the quality of the goals as well – I’m just bitterly disappointed that we didn’t take it to penalties and make it maybe even more exciting than it already was.”

Critchley felt Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel might have had a penalty in the second half and thought Wood’s winner was “borderline offside”.

He said: “We had VAR in the first game, but we hadn’t got VAR tonight.

“We might have had a penalty, we might have had an offside decision. The integrity of the competition has to be in question.”