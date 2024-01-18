Jordan Henderson set for Ajax medical ahead of move from Al-Ettifaq – reports

England midfielder Jordan Henderson appears set to travel to Amsterdam on Thursday to finalise his move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to reports.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer.

Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

He subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal, but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October.

Jordan Henderson looks set to return to Europe with a move to Ajax (John Walton/PA)

Having reportedly reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract, Henderson is expected to sign an initial 18-month deal at the Dutch giants, with an option for a further year’s extension.

Henderson is expected to have a medical and formalise the terms of his deal when he arrives in the Netherland on Thursday, but looks set to take a substantial wage cut from his reported £350,000-a-week package in Saudi Arabia.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.

If Henderson’s deal can be completed in time, with international clearance and the relevant visa, then the England midfielder could be involved against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.