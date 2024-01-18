England captain Leah Williamson says women’s football schedule ‘unsustainable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England captain Leah Williamson says women’s football schedule ‘unsustainable’

By Press Association
England captain Leah Williamson was forced to miss the 2023 World Cup, where the Lionesses finished runners-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England captain Leah Williamson was forced to miss the 2023 World Cup, where the Lionesses finished runners-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson feels women players are “driving ourselves into the ground” with a hectic schedule which could lead to more serious injuries unless an unsustainable workload is managed properly.

Arsenal defender Williamson was forced to miss last summer’s World Cup, where the Lionesses finished runners-up, after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in April 2023.

Earlier this month, Chelsea forward Sam Kerr sustained an ACL injury during Chelsea’s warm weather training in Morocco, leaving the Australia forward with her own lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

UEFA has launched an initiative to investigate and better understand ACL injuries in the women’s game, which have also impacted England forward Beth Mead and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Williamson, who captained England to Euro success on home soil in 2022, feels more must be done to better manage player workload going forward.

“We’re not bred for this. Nowadays we get to October and girls are saying, ‘I’m tired’ because you’re carrying so much from the previous season,” Williamson said in an interview with Telegraph Women’s Sport.

“Ultimately, I think the way you’re taking women’s football right now, you won’t be able to increase the ticket prices or get bigger crowds in the stadiums because you won’t have players to watch.

“We are driving ourselves into the ground with it, so some sort of solution needs to be found soon, in terms of the schedule, otherwise it’s not sustainable.”

Williamson hopes a balance can be struck in future international calendars.

England’s Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy
Leah Williamson helped England win the Euros in 2022 on home soil, but missed the World Cup through injury (Danny Lawson/PA)

“When they – FIFA, UEFA, all the main people – do the scheduling, it should always be, ‘Rest first’,” she said. “(They should say), ‘as a professional athlete, to be able to perform all year round, you have to have four weeks off at the end of the season and six weeks pre-season, to be at no detriment to your health’.

“But at the end of the World Cup, some of the girls came back and had five days off. Five days, after getting to the final.

“Put in time when neither club nor country can touch a player, and just let them have a rest. But instead what we do is say, ‘You need to play this, this, this’ and then say, ‘I’ll give you two days off in between’. It’s impossible. It’s unsustainable.”