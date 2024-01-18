Jordan Henderson set for medical ahead of move to Ajax from Al-Ettifaq – reports

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected in Amsterdam on Thursday to finalise his move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq to Ajax, according to reports.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer as he was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

He subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October.

Jordan Henderson looks set to return to Europe with a move to Ajax (John Walton/PA)

Having reportedly reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract, Dutch media say Henderson is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Dutch giants.

Henderson is expected to have a medical and formalise the terms of his deal when he arrives in the Netherlands on Thursday, but looks set to take a substantial wage cut from his reported £350,000-a-week package in Saudi Arabia.

However, he is unlikely to be able to feature against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday as reports suggest, as a non-EU national, Henderson’s work permit is likely to take up to two weeks to be granted.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.