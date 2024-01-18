Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic super-focused for Buckie Thistle’s ‘great occasion’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers enjoyed seeing Buckie Thistle players celebrate getting paired with his side in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup draw – but he will otherwise treat them like any other opponent.

The Highland League side are set for the biggest game in their history when they travel to Glasgow for Sunday’s fourth-round tie.

Footage emerged of the players on a night out reacting to the draw 24 hours after they beat Broxburn Athletic on penalties in the third round despite getting two men sent off.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “For me it’s never mattered who the opponent is, we always prepare exactly the same and go through it with great detail.

Buckie Thistle players celebrate drawing Celtic in the Scottish Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/W0xmQpVIyd — Fitba Patter (@FitbaPatter) November 26, 2023

“But it’s a great story for them. A lot of their players are part-time and to be able to come to Celtic will be a great occasion.

“I saw some of the images of the celebration when the guys saw they had drawn Celtic, which is great, that’s what cup competitions are all about.

“But of course our professional head is to get the job done and get into the next round. We have to be super-focused and professional.”