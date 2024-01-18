Australian Open day five: Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing

Cameron Norrie is the only British singles player left in the Australian Open after a five-set win over Giulio Zeppieri in the second round.

British trio Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter all lost while Kazakh third seed Elena Rybakina became the biggest casualty of the tournament so far, losing an epic deciding tie-break against Anna Blinkova.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek almost went the same way but recovered to beat Danielle Collins while men’s second seed Carlos Alcaraz also progressed on a day Jessica Pegula and Holger Rune were knocked out.

Picture of the day

Arthur Cazaux of France celebrates knocking out eighth seed Holger Rune (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Tweet of the day

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Mike who has been following tennis all these years. My thoughts to his family and to our tennis family for the loss. Rest in peace. https://t.co/PdwMY2HAQg — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 17, 2024

Figures from across the tennis world have been paying tribute to the Daily Mail’s hugely respected tennis correspondent Mike Dickson, who died in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Stat of the day

At 42 points, the final-set tiebreak between Anna Blinkova and Elena Rybakina (won 22-20 by Blinkova) is the longest tiebreak in a singles match in Grand Slam history. — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) January 18, 2024

Shots of the day

"𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚!" 😮 Carlos Alcaraz successfully plays the ball around the net to win a point! Simply unbelievable! 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZmKeNp0CEc — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 18, 2024

Brady blow

American Jennifer Brady has been sidelined for the majority of the three years since she reached the Australian Open final in 2021, and she has now announced that she needs more surgery.

Medvedev’s dawn raid

Men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev looked to be heading out as he went two sets down to Emil Ruusuvuori.

But the Russian showed his fighting spirit and ensured it was a very early morning as he battled back to win in five sets, winning 3-6 6-7 (1) 6-4 7-6 (1) 6-0 just before 4am local time, with sunrise two hours away.

Friends reunited

Fallen seeds

Women: Elena Rybakina (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Daria Kasatkina (14)

Men: Holger Rune (8), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Jan-Lennard Struff (24), Jiri Lehecka (32)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic has struggled so far in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Novak Djokovic will attempt to find his form when he takes on dangerous Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round on Friday.

Women’s defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko while Coco Gauff takes on fellow American Alycia Parks.

Jannik Sinner has been the most impressive of the leading men so far and he meets 26th seed Sebastian Baez.