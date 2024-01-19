On This Day in 2012: Wales appoint Chris Coleman as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2012: Wales appoint Chris Coleman as manager

By Press Association
Chris Coleman took Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals (David Davies/PA)
Chris Coleman was appointed as the new Wales manager, succeeding his friend, the late Gary Speed, on this day in 2012.

Former Wales defender Coleman began his managerial career with Fulham in 2003 before having spells at Spanish club Real Sociedad, Coventry and Larissa in Greece, leaving shortly ahead of his appointment to the national team.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford admitted it had been a “very difficult process” to find someone to replace Speed.

While Coleman described his appointment as “the proudest moment in my career”, he acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Speed’s death made it a “bittersweet” experience.

Wales players and manager Chris Coleman acknowledge the fans after returning from Euro 2016 (Paul Harding/PA)

“It was always going to be difficult for the next Wales manager, whoever it was going to be, because of the situation,” Coleman said.

“I think it’s even more difficult for me because of my relationship with Gary.

“Although we were close friends, we were different personalities, but I’m not here to disrupt anything, I’m here to build on it.”

Wales were never in the hunt for 2014 World Cup qualification, suffering an embarrassing 6-1 defeat in Serbia as they finished below Scotland and second bottom of their group.

Coleman had a spell at Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Coleman, though, agreed a new deal to stay on and memorably guided Wales to their first major tournament for 58 years when qualifying for Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Portugal.

Despite his contract extension also taking in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, Coleman resigned as Wales manager in November 2017 after a home defeat to Republic of Ireland had ended hopes of reaching the tournament in Russia.

Coleman took over at Sunderland but, with the club up for sale, he could not keep them in the Championship and left in April 2018 before having a spell in charge at Hebei China Fortune.

He returned to management in January 2022 with Greek side Atromitos but resigned last October after 20 months in charge.