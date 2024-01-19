Football rumours: Karim Benzema eyes possible move to Premier League

What the papers say

French striker Karim Benzema could have his eyes on a move to England as early as this month, the Standard reports, with the 36-year-old said to be unhappy with how his time in the Saudi Pro League is going. However his high wages could prove to be a hurdle in the former Ballon d’Or winner’s move to either Arsenal or Chelsea.

West Ham are shaping up to be the frontrunners in the multi-national battle for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Standard. Juventus, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all reportedly expressed interest in the 28-year-old.

Everton’s Arnaut Danjuma (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Liverpool Echo says French team Lyon are looking to sign Villarreal’s 26-year-old winger Arnaut Danjuma, who is currently on a season-long loan at Everton.

Social media round-up

💥 Arsenal have joined Man Utd in chasing a deal for Bayern star Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports in Germany Which move would be best for the defender's career and why?🤔https://t.co/vrRxRJHGVm — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 18, 2024

🚨🟡 Villarreal are closing in on deal to sign Gonçalo Guedes from Wolves. Benfica have 100% decided to terminate loan deal, he’s free to join Villarreal. Final details being sorted between clubs and then time for medical tests. pic.twitter.com/Dg0HayYiwp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2024

Players to watch

Harry Maguire: Manchester United are reportedly considering a defensive overhaul in the summer with the club looking at options to sell the 30-year-old if a significant offer comes in for the defender, ESPN reports.

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro (John Walton/PA)

Pedro Porro: Manchester City are interested in bringing the 24-year-old Spanish Tottenham defender to the club, Football Insider says.