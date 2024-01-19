Ivan Toney to captain Brentford on his return from eight-month FA suspension

Ivan Toney will captain Brentford against Nottingham Forest on Saturday when he makes his comeback after an eight-month ban from the Football Association for breaching gambling regulations.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank began his press conference ahead of the clash with Forest by confirming that 27-year-old Toney will not only start the match but lead the side out in the absence of the injured Christian Norgaard.

Asked how Toney had been in training this week, Frank replied: “He (Toney) is buzzing. He’s very committed and excited. He can’t wait.

"He will start tomorrow and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel as the captain. I'm pretty sure he's ready."

“He will start tomorrow and he will lead the team out as Christian is injured.”