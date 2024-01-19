Ronnie O’Sullivan breezes into World Grand Prix semi-finals in Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan breezes into World Grand Prix semi-finals in Leicester

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan produced another impressive display (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan produced another impressive display (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan coasted into the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester with a 5-1 win over Gary Wilson.

Following a controversial eighth Masters triumph over Ali Carter, O’Sullivan has continued to questioned his snooker future, admitting he no longer gets enjoyment from the way he is playing.

However, the 48-year-old, set to take a break of a couple of months following the end of the tournament, showed no lack of sharpness as he recovered from losing the opening frame to move 3-1 ahead with a clearance of 129 either side of two half-centuries.

Wilson, the reigning Northern Ireland Open champion, fell further behind after his break finished on 52, allowing O’Sullivan back to the table to secure the snooker needed before going on to clear the colours.

O’Sullivan swiftly completed a comfortable win with another break of 58 in the sixth frame.

“Gary didn’t get any running of the ball today, everything he’d done went wrong and everything I did went right – not even the flukes, just the nudges and kisses,” he said on ITV4.

“I felt sorry for Gary because people in the crowd would have not noticed it. It was just one of those matches where everything you do goes wrong.

“When I am cueing alright, it feels effortless, it feels easy, but that is why I have struggled for at least two years now since I won the World Championship in 2022.

Ronnie O’Sullivan with the Masters trophy
Ronnie O’Sullivan feels his game is nowhere near its best, despite a winning run (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I really haven’t played well, and it has worried me. I don’t know if it is my arm, it is not going through as smooth, since I have had the bad injury on the arm, it feels like I haven’t played well at all.”

O’Sullivan continued: “Technically I would probably be one of the worst players on the tour and I would give everything to be able to hit the ball like the majority of the players.

“There are other bits of the game I am probably blessed with that I don’t probably recognise, that is all I can put it down to really.

“My bad game is probably a pretty high standard – it has to be because I have won most of my tournaments not playing great. Just being able to win not at my best is probably my greatest asset.

“If I can feel comfortable and start enjoying playing, that would be great, I would give everything just for that.”

On the other table, China’s Ding Junhui beat compatriot Zhang Anda 5-1 to book his place in the semi-final against O’Sullivan on Saturday.

Zhang, who saw off defending champion Mark Allen in last round, took the opening frame before Ding forged ahead at 4-1, helped by breaks of 102 and 73.

Ding then missed a long red when well set allowing Zhang to reduce the deficit with a break of 101 before the world number 11 got over the line with a run of 76 in the seventh frame.