Cardiff continue legal fight ahead of fifth anniversary of Emiliano Sala’s death

By Press Association
Cardiff want “to seek justice” against Nantes over Emilano Sala’s death in January 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cardiff have expressed their determination to “seek justice” and pursue their negligence claim against Nantes as the fifth anniversary of Emiliano Sala’s death approaches.

Sala died on January 21, 2019 when the light aircraft he was travelling in from France crashed into the English Channel, two days after Cardiff had announced the signing of the 28-year-old Argentinian forward from Nantes.

Cardiff were ordered by football’s global governing body FIFA to pay the £15million transfer fee after maintaining Nantes must be held accountable for the accident which led to Sala’s death, saying the flight was organised by the French club’s agent.

Tributes were paid to Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala following his death in January 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sky Bet Championship club have lodged a negligence claim in the French courts against Nantes.

“As we approach the fifth anniversary of the loss of Emiliano Sala this Sunday, our thoughts are with his family and friends,” read a Cardiff statement published on the official club website.

“We are determined to seek justice and bring our claim against FC Nantes to a conclusion, so that the rights and wrongs of those involved can be scrutinised.

“In particular, we seek answers on the involvement of unauthorised football agents in the transfer.

“Independent steps have already been taken by the prosecutor in France to hold FC Nantes accountable for its use of unauthorised football agents, resulting in an indictment.”