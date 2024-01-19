Aberdeen survive early scare against Clyde to reach Scottish Cup fifth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aberdeen survive early scare against Clyde to reach Scottish Cup fifth round

By Press Association
Barry Robson’s side are through to the fifth round (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson’s side are through to the fifth round (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen survived an early scare before avoiding another Scottish Gas Scottish Cup shock as they won 2-0 at Clyde.

The cinch League 2 bottom side hit the post before goals in each half from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin saw Barry Robson’s side put their name in the hat for Sunday night’s fifth-round draw.

The Dons suffered the worst defeat in their history at this stage of last season’s tournament when they lost 1-0 against seventh-tier Darvel. That result, plus a 6-0 loss against Hibernian five days later, saw Jim Goodwin depart and Robson installed as manager, initially on an interim basis.

Robson had faced some pressure himself before three wins from the last four cinch Premiership games heading into the winter break saw the Dons move up to eighth. The Dons manager picked the same team and formation that helped them beat Ross County earlier this month, persisting with a back four.

There would still have been some trepidation among the Dons fans who headed to Hamilton and possibly some flashbacks to 361 days ago in Ayrshire when Clyde hit the frame of the goal midway through the first half.

It was the first time Ian McCall’s side had attacked with numbers and front pair Martin Rennie and Connor Young combined well on the edge of the box before the latter curled a shot off the foot of the post with Kelle Roos beaten.

Aberdeen had dominated possession until then without threatening but they came close moments later when Dante Polvara’s effort took a major deflection and spun just wide.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute after Jamie McGrath turned and crossed from the left side of the box. Devlin chested into path of Miovski who guided a first-time effort into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

The North Macedonia international volleyed against the bar just before the break following McGrath’s lofted pass and Aberdeen continued to dominate after the interval.

Leighton Clarkson twice threatened from long range either side of referee Euan Anderson waving away penalty claims when Darren Hynes appeared to haul down McGrath.

The visitors soon had their two-goal cushion when Polvara set up Devlin to fire into the far corner as Aberdeen attacked with pace in the 57th minute.

Clyde briefly threatened to make a game of it when Ji Stevenson had a shot blocked and Craig Howie volleyed over after the resulting corner.

Shayden Morris missed an excellent late chance at the other end, although only after Anderson played on despite Clyde defender Peter Grant being left on the ground with a facial injury after being forearm-smashed by Pape Gueye.