He’s loved here – Barry Robson hoping Bojan Miovski in no rush to leave Aberdeen

By Press Association
Bojan Miovski was on target again for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson cautioned Bojan Miovski against moving on too soon after the North Macedonia striker’s classy finish sent the Dons on their way to a 2-0 Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Clyde.

Goals in each half from Miovski and Nicky Devlin eased Aberdeen into the fifth round after Connor Young had hit the post for Clyde.

Miovski opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with an instinctive first-time finish to net his 16th goal of the season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several clubs but is contracted until 2026 and Robson believes he will continue to improve.

“The first thing we spoke about with him when we came in is we need to get your numbers up in everything you do – forward runs, diagonal runs, pressing stats, everything,” he said.

“He will probably cover double what he did in high-intensity running when we first came in and that’s incredible from him, because that’s what gets him the goals.

“He is enjoying his football and that’s the most important thing. He enjoys playing for us, we try and create a lot of chances for him and we just need to keep feeding him.

“What you have got to remember, everybody thinks that he wants to go and someone is going to offer this – he is in a really good moment in his career and you don’t want to jump too quickly. It’s a really important time for him and he is developing and getting better.

“Don’t try and harm that in any way. He is at a place where he is loved, with people round about him that can improve him, and he is still contracted and I think he is in a good place.”

Clyde manager Ian McCall felt his side acquitted themselves well.

“Aberdeen deserved to win but we didn’t allow them many chances,” McCall said. “It’s a really good finish from Miovski, there’s only (Lawrence) Shankland and Kyogo better than him in Scotland.

“We had the one that hit the post and a couple of chances to make it interesting. It would have been interesting if the one that hit the post went in.”