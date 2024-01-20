Dominant Carlos Alcaraz through as Shang Juncheng retires injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dominant Carlos Alcaraz through as Shang Juncheng retires injured

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz, left, applauds Shang Juncheng as he walks off (Andy Wong/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz, left, applauds Shang Juncheng as he walks off (Andy Wong/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after opponent Shang Juncheng retired with injury in the third set.

Remarkably, this was 20-year-old Alcaraz’s first experience of playing a younger player in his 201st tour level match, but it was barely a contest, the second seed dropping just two games before Shang called it a day trailing 6-1 6-1 1-0.

The 18-year-old Chinese wild card began the match with heavy strapping on his right thigh and took a medical timeout in the second set.

Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand
Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand (Andy Wong/AP)

Alcaraz was forced to miss the tournament last year with a leg injury, and he said: “I was watching the matches at home from the couch, wishing to play in the second week here. It feels special.”

The young Spaniard will expect to go further than just the fourth round, where he will play Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

The latter saved two match points for the second round in a row, defeating American Tommy Paul 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7) 6-0.

One of the biggest surprises of the week so far has been French wild card Arthur Cazaux, who brushed aside 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 6-3 6-1 to make the last 16 on his debut.

Arthur Cazaux celebrates after defeating Tallon Griekspoor
Arthur Cazaux celebrates after defeating Tallon Griekspoor (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Ranked 122, the 21-year-old is one of a crop of young players emerging, but far from the most heralded.

He said: “Of course there are so many players much better in the ranking than me, young players like Carlos, Holger (Rune), Jannik (Sinner), and Arthur Fils also. Of course I know them, because we were in juniors together.

“Yes, they are superstars now, so it’s crazy for them. Me, I did my trip. I had many injuries, and then I did my best. I do my trip, and we will see where it’s going to be.”

He will next play ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who came from a set down to defeat another Frenchman, Ugo Humbert, 3-6 6-1 7-6 (4) 6-3.