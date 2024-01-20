Australian Open day seven: Cameron Norrie breaks new ground as Iga Swiatek falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian Open day seven: Cameron Norrie breaks new ground as Iga Swiatek falls

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie is through to round four (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Cameron Norrie claimed the best grand slam win of his career at the Australian Open against Casper Ruud to make the second week for the first time.

But world number one Iga Swiatek is out after being stunned in three sets by Czech teenager Linda Noskova, opening the women’s draw right up.

Carlos Alcaraz benefited from the retirement of Shang Juncheng after little over an hour, while Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also won.

Picture of the day

Linda Noskova reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek
Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Happy slam

Fallen seeds

Women: Iga Swiatek (1), Jelena Ostapenko (11), Emma Navarro (27)

Men: Casper Ruud (11), Tommy Paul (14), Ugo Humbert (21), Felix Auger-Aliassime (27), Tallon Griekspoor (28)

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka clenches her fist
Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is likely to face her first real test against big-hitting American Amanda Anisimova.

Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this fortnight against France’s Adrian Mannarino while home hope Alex De Minaur meets fifth seed Andrey Rublev at night.

Coco Gauff plays Pole Magdalena Frech, and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva will look to reach her first grand slam quarter-final against Barbora Krejcikova.