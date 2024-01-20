Seb Palmer-Houlden fires Newport to victory over 10-man Welsh rivals Wrexham

Newport warmed up for next week’s FA Cup visit of Manchester United with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wrexham in an all-Welsh battle at a packed Rodney Parade.

The visitors had defender Will Boyle sent off for a wild challenge on Shane McLoughlin in the 18th minute and County used their numerical advantage to great effect.

Seb Palmer-Houlden’s deft flicked header from Ryan Delaney’s cross found the top corner for what proved to be the only goal in the 34th minute.

And the visitors were grateful to goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo for keeping them in the contest thereafter.

The Arsenal loanee was at full stretch to keep out a 30-yard rocket from Bryn Morris before the interval.

And he had to be alert to deny Palmer-Houlden a second after the break when the striker, on loan from Bristol City, intercepted a poor pass to put him through on goal.

Okonkwo was again called upon to save from Adam Lewis and Will Evans before Harry Charsley fired over the bar.