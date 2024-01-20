Exeter fail to score again in goalless draw with Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Exeter fail to score again in goalless draw with Cambridge

By Press Association
Gary Caldwell’s side claimed a point at home (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gary Caldwell’s side claimed a point at home (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Exeter remain just above the League One relegation zone after a goalless draw at home to Cambridge.

The Grecians are four points clear of the drop zone after failing to score for the 15th time in 27 league games.

The first half started brightly, with a corner for each team in the opening 60 seconds, but the lack of quality in both set-piece routines summed up what was an utterly forgettable half in which there were no shots.

The first shot on target came in the 48th minute when Jack Aitchison chested the ball down and fired straight at Jack Stevens from 18 yards and Pierce Sweeney also fired straight at the goalkeeper with a free-kick from distance.

Cambridge’s first effort came in the 61st minute when Lyle Taylor struck an instinctive volley wide from 15 yards

Sonny Cox headed just wide from an Ilmari Niskanen cross and substitute Dion Rankine shot tamely at Stevens for Exeter, while Tom Carroll fired high with a good chance on the edge of the box.

Cambridge defender Liam Bennett forced Vili Sinisalo into a superb save at his near post, while at the other end, Ben Purrington was denied a debut headed goal by a superb save by Stevens in stoppage time.