Max Helm and John Brayford on target as Burton beat Charlton

By Press Association
John Brayford was on target for Burton (Tim Goode/PA)
John Brayford was on target for Burton (Tim Goode/PA)

Mark Helm and John Brayford scored the goals that gave Martin Paterson a first win as Burton boss as they beat struggling Charlton 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Helm, who was starting for the first time since December after a spell out with injury, lit the game up with a pinpoint curling finish after Max Crocombe’s long clearance had been helped on by Joe Hugill midway through the first half.

Charlton dominated long spells of possession in the first half without putting the Burton goal under severe pressure.

Midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson twice went close for the Addicks as they looked for an equaliser, a low volley from a corner blocked well by Crocombe before a raking shot bounced just wide.

Albion got the perfect start to the second half as Brayford poached a second at the back post when Charlton failed to effectively clear a long throw just two minutes after the restart.

Charlton rarely threatened Crocombe’s goal in the second half, with an angled shot from debutant Freddie Ladapo the best they could muster until substitute Daniel Kanu rattled the crossbar in added time as Albion moved above the Addicks in the Sky Bet League One table.