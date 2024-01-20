Jon Rowe on target again as Norwich beat West Brom

Norwich recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win over West Brom to move to within four points of the fifth-placed Baggies in the Championship promotion race.

The Canaries found themselves on the back foot for long periods at Carrow Road but made two of their chances count to stay on the fringes of the play-off picture.

Josh Sargent scored his second goal since returning from an ankle injury to set the ball rolling early on before top scorer Jon Rowe doubled their advantage midway through the second half with his 13th strike of a highly productive campaign.

The Baggies had plenty of opportunities to get themselves back in the game after the interval but failed to take advantage of them and now find a number of sides breathing down their necks in what looks like being a tight race for a place in the top six.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession in the early stages but it was Norwich who took the lead after 13 minutes through their first incisive attack of the game.

Kenny McLean was quick to spot Sargent’s run when a Baggies attack broke down and the American burst into the box before beating Alex Palmer with a shot that appeared to go through the keeper.

Norwich twice went close to doubling their lead on the half-hour mark with Rowe twice trying his luck from just outside the box with efforts that were well saved by Palmer.

West Brom had a couple of reasonable shouts for penalties turned down by referee Sunny Singh Gill as first Brandon Thomas-Asante and then Darnell Furlong went tumbling in the box but struggled to create clear-cut openings in a tight first half.

They did have the ball in the net just before the break but Thomas-Asante had clearly used his arm to control the ball before tucking Conor Townsend’s low cross past Angus Gunn.

John Swift and Jed Wallace both fired presentable opportunities just wide as Albion made a strong start to the second period but Norwich were defending well to keep them at bay.

Thomas-Asante then saw his flicked header well clutched by Gunn before Norwich made another breakaway count to make it 2-0 after 71 minutes.

Gabriel Sara found space in a central area before switching it left to Dimi Giannoulis and the Greek’s first-time cross was turned in from close range by Rowe to put some distance between the two sides.

Baggies substitute Daryl Dike failed to make the most of two good openings as the visitors kept pressing but David Wagner’s saw the game out to seal an important win.