Jon Rowe on target again as Norwich beat West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Rowe on target again as Norwich beat West Brom

By Press Association
Jonathan Rowe celebrates scoring for Norwich against West Brom (Nigel French/PA)
Jonathan Rowe celebrates scoring for Norwich against West Brom (Nigel French/PA)

Norwich recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win over West Brom to move to within four points of the fifth-placed Baggies in the Championship promotion race.

The Canaries found themselves on the back foot for long periods at Carrow Road but made two of their chances count to stay on the fringes of the play-off picture.

Josh Sargent scored his second goal since returning from an ankle injury to set the ball rolling early on before top scorer Jon Rowe doubled their advantage midway through the second half with his 13th strike of a highly productive campaign.

The Baggies had plenty of opportunities to get themselves back in the game after the interval but failed to take advantage of them and now find a number of sides breathing down their necks in what looks like being a tight race for a place in the top six.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession in the early stages but it was Norwich who took the lead after 13 minutes through their first incisive attack of the game.

Kenny McLean was quick to spot Sargent’s run when a Baggies attack broke down and the American burst into the box before beating Alex Palmer with a shot that appeared to go through the keeper.

Norwich twice went close to doubling their lead on the half-hour mark with Rowe twice trying his luck from just outside the box with efforts that were well saved by Palmer.

West Brom had a couple of reasonable shouts for penalties turned down by referee Sunny Singh Gill as first Brandon Thomas-Asante and then Darnell Furlong went tumbling in the box but struggled to create clear-cut openings in a tight first half.

They did have the ball in the net just before the break but Thomas-Asante had clearly used his arm to control the ball before tucking Conor Townsend’s low cross past Angus Gunn.

John Swift and Jed Wallace both fired presentable opportunities just wide as Albion made a strong start to the second period but Norwich were defending well to keep them at bay.

Thomas-Asante then saw his flicked header well clutched by Gunn before Norwich made another breakaway count to make it 2-0 after 71 minutes.

Gabriel Sara found space in a central area before switching it left to Dimi Giannoulis and the Greek’s first-time cross was turned in from close range by Rowe to put some distance between the two sides.

Baggies substitute Daryl Dike failed to make the most of two good openings as the visitors kept pressing but David Wagner’s saw the game out to seal an important win.