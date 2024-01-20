Kidderminster produce stunning comeback in Phil Brown’s first game in charge

Phil Brown enjoyed a remarkable first game as Kidderminster boss after seeing his side mount a spirited comeback to beat National League rivals Aldershot 4-2.

Bottom-of-the-table Harriers trailed 2-0 after just 24 minutes at Aggborough, but Ashley Hemmings’ double and further goals from Amari Morgan-Smith and substitute Gold Omotayo turned what had looked like being another dark day on its head.

Brown’s afternoon got off to a bad start when Josh Stokes fired the visitors into a fifth-minute lead from Lorent Tolaj’s cut-back, and it took a further turn for the worse with 24 minutes gone when Cian Harries sent keeper Christian Dibble the wrong way from the penalty spot after a foul on Tolaj.

However, things picked up markedly for the home side on the half-hour when, after Morgan-Smith had been fouled, Hemmings converted the resulting spot-kick, and he repeated the dose seven minutes before the break when he span on Caleb Richards’ cross to fire home an equaliser.

Morgan-Smith completed a remarkable fightback three minutes after the restart when he headed the home side in front for the first time from Alex Penny’s cross, and there was more to come 12 minutes from time as substitute Omatayo followed up to score after Hemmings’ initial effort had been saved.