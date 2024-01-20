Ryan Hardie nets twice as Plymouth end winless run with victory over Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Hardie nets twice as Plymouth end winless run with victory over Cardiff

By Press Association
Ryan Hardie (right) struck twice for Plymouth (Tim Markland/PA)
Ian Foster claimed his first win as Plymouth boss as Argyle came back from 1-0 down to earn a first win in six league matches with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff.

Perry Ng fired Cardiff ahead just 10 minutes in but Ryan Hardie’s double either side of half time and a fine finish from Morgan Whittaker secured Foster’s first win at Championship level.

Victory lifted Plymouth to 15th and four points behind Cardiff as the Bluebirds lost for the third time in four matches.

Ng profited as the ball bounced off home debutant Ash Phillips’ shoulder from a corner, leaving the defender with the simplest of tap-ins from close range to give the Bluebirds an ideal start.

Much changed Argyle could have responded in the next attack but Hardie’s whipped cross from the right just eluded top-scorer Whittaker as he slid in on the six-yard box but just failed to connect.

Whittaker – playing in a front two alongside Hardie – fired high and wide in the 22nd minute after good approach work by Bali Mumba and new signing Adam Forshaw.

Plymouth were level after 31 minutes when home debutant Alfie Devine, on loan from Spurs, cut in from the left and his cross was turned in from close range by Hardie.

The goal spurred on Argyle and Ng did well to cut out a cross from the left from Mickel Miller as the hosts gained in confidence.

Bali Mumba made a couple of superb runs and then set up Hardie’s second with an incisive pass into the penalty area. Hardie still had plenty of work to do but spun magnificently, losing his marker before rifling the ball in past Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Argyle’s Northern Ireland keeper Conor Hazard did well to claim a couple of aerial crosses as City tried to turn the tide but still Argyle pressed.

Mumba was having his best home game in a while and was denied when his goal-bound shot was turned away for a corner by Ng. From the corner, Darko Gyabi’s header flew just over the bar.

Phillips and Hazard did brilliantly to stop City from scoring in the 79th minute.

England Under-19 skipper Phillips blocked Josh Bowler’s shot, then Hazard made a great save to turn away the City attacker’s follow-up drive which seemed destined for goal.

As Argyle scrambled to clear their lines, Hazard made another top drawer save to keep out a Jamilu Collins effort from the edge of the box.

Within seconds Argyle were 3-1 up, following a lightning counterattack.

The ball was played up to Hardie, who turned provider by putting in striker partner Whittaker for his 15th Championship goal of the season. The in-form striker swept home with his left giving Alnwick little chance.

Whittaker went close with a left-foot shot from the edge of the box and Hardie was denied a hat-trick by Alnwick’s near-post save in stoppage time.