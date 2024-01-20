Crewe close on promotion places as victory at Barrow seals fourth successive win

Youngsters Lewis Billington and Matus Holicek scored their first senior goals to earn Crewe a 3-1 victory over SkyBet League Two play-off rivals Barrow at Holker Street.

Billington, fresh from signing a new contract 24 hours earlier, netted a 64th-minute header to put Lee Bell’s side on the way to a fourth successive victory.

And 18-year-old Holicek, one year his team-mate’s junior, came off the bench to score six minutes from time.

It was a rare afternoon to forget for Pete Wild’s Cumbrians. Midfielder Robbie Gotts gave the home side a ninth-minute lead with his first goal of the campaign.

However Crewe, who remain unbeaten in 2024, struck back within 10 minutes as Elliott Nevitt converted Chris Long’s cross for his 11th goal of the season.

Nevitt wasted two other chances to put Alex in front before the break.

However, Billington made no mistake after Shilow Tracey chased the ball to the byline and crossed into the six-yard box.

Holicek made it 3-1, heading in the rebound after Courtney Baker-Richardson’s shot had been saved as Barrow lost their unbeaten home record at the 13th attempt.