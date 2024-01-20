Dan Mackay ends Livingston’s horror run of form with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Mackay ends Livingston’s horror run of form with late winner

By Press Association
Dan Mackay scored the winner for Livingston (Cameron Allan/PA)
Dan Mackay scored the winner for Livingston (Cameron Allan/PA)

Dan Mackay handed Livingston their first win in 14 games as the Premiership side came from behind to beat Raith Rovers 2-1.

The on-loan Hibs forward headed home in the 82nd minute of an entertaining contest to send the Lions into the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Mackay, who replaced the injured Cristian Montano in the first half, also set up Jamie Brandon for his team’s equaliser after Jack Hamilton gave Championship title hopefuls Raith the lead after only five minutes.

Rovers more than held their own against their top-flight counterparts, who also missed a first-half penalty through Andrew Shinnie, but the hosts showed great character to earn a much-needed morale-boosting win.

Raith came flying out of the blocks and had two good chances even before they broke the deadlock.

Lewis Vaughan got the byline and swung in a low teasing cross that Hamilton failed to bundle in from close range.

The pair combined again moments later as hitman Hamilton nodded the ball down to his team-mate but Vaughan’s shot from close range was repelled by Shamal George.

The Lions failed to heed those warnings and Hamilton opened the scoring.

Ross Millen lumped a long ball forward and the striker had time to chest it down before firing a low shot through the legs of Lions goalkeeper George.

Livingston finally began to settle following an erratic start but it was Raith who went close to adding a second.

Aidan Connolly launched a left-footed drive from outside the box just past the post.

Livingston then wasted a great chance to level from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

Shinnie was brought down by Kyle Turner after dispossessing the midfielder.

The experienced midfielder took the spot kick himself but his effort hit the post and rebounded off keeper Kevin Dabrowski before rolling to safety.

But Livingston did level in the 33rd minute through Brandon. ]

Mackay, who only came on for the injured Montano minutes earlier, found the wing-back at the back post and Brandon lashed a shot past Dabrowski.

The action was end-to-end in the second half too. Raith had chances through Connolly and Callum Smith before Vaughan hit a free-kick over the bar.

At the other end Stephen Kelly should have at least hit the target from 12 yards when he connected with Mackay’s cut back but the midfielder fired well over.

Raith full-back Liam Dick then had a shot palmed over before the hosts grabbed the winner.

Kelly lifted a teasing cross into the area and Mackay headed a powerful effort past Dabrowski from six yards.