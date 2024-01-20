Blackpool make it three league wins in a row with victory at Bristol Rovers

Blackpool made it three Sky Bet League One wins in a row for the first time this season as they triumphed 2-1 against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

CJ Hamilton opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he sidefooted a shot into the top corner, despite Josh Grant’s best efforts on the line. It came after a run and low cross from Kyle Joseph.

Luke Thomas then spurned a gilt-edged chance for the hosts three minutes later when he met Harvey Vale’s cross but failed to put the ball past goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Instead Karamoko Dembele fired high into the net following more good work from Joseph to double the Tangerines’ lead in the 19th minute.

Chris Martin delicately lobbed in to halve the deficit five minutes later following a long throw being flicked on by Tristan Crama, but Rovers could not go on and find an equaliser.

It was only a third away league away win of the season for Neil Critchley’s side, who boosted their pursuit of a play-off place after surviving a stoppage-time shout for a penalty when Aaron Collins was tackled in the area.