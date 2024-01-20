Captain Ben Sheaf leads by example as his brace earns Coventry victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Captain Ben Sheaf leads by example as his brace earns Coventry victory

By Press Association
Ben Sheaf bagged a brace for Coventry (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Sheaf bagged a brace for Coventry (Mike Egerton/PA)

Skipper Ben Sheaf scored twice as Coventry claimed a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday to strengthen their bid for a play-off place.

Owls manager Danny Rohl made four changes to his starting line-up following last week’s 4-0 defeat at Southampton, with new signing James Beadle, on loan from Brighton, making his debut in goal.

Coventry, who began the day unbeaten in their last nine games, were unchanged.

Beadle was called into action in the early stages, getting down to his left to save a shot from Callum O’Hare, before Milan van Ewijk sent in a low cross which just evaded Matt Godden.

The visitors took the lead five minutes before the break when Josh Eccles found Sheaf and he slipped the ball past his marker before firing into the roof of the net.

Wednesday’s Barry Bannan spotted goalkeeper Brad Collins off his line shortly after the restart but his lobbed effort went over the crossbar.

Liam Palmer also had a shot which was blocked for the hosts.

Sheaf scored his second of the afternoon in the 57th minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto saw his shot saved by Beadle and the ball fell to Sheaf who turned it into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Rohl made four changes just after the hour, with Anthony Musaba, Akin Famewo, Ike Ugbo and Bailey Cadamarteri all coming on.

Josh Windass forced a save from Collins at his near post before pulling a goal back.

Marvin Johnson’s cross caused problems for the Coventry defence, Musaba’s weak header was easily saved and then Windass fired the loose ball into the net.

Substitute Ellis Simms threatened to restore City’s two-goal lead with a shot from a tight angle which went beyond the far post.

As Wednesday desperately battled to get back on level terms there was a goalmouth scramble which ended with the visitors managing to get the ball to safety.