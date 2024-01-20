Blair Spittal brace sends Motherwell through in Scottish Cup

Motherwell overcame a spirited showing by League One Alloa to progress into the last-16 of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup after a 3-1 victory.

After the visitors found themselves behind after just 48 seconds, Conor Sammon would coolly curl home to bring them level with 27 minutes on the clock.

There was a nervous air around Fir Park, though Georgie Gent’s goal on the hour-mark and Blair Spittal’s sublime free-kick with three minutes left secured Well’s place in the next round.

The hosts made the ideal start when they opened the scoring after just 48 seconds. Adam Montgomery did well to pick out Spittal and his effort crept over the line after crashing off the underside of the crossbar.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side looked in complete command, though they would be stunned as Alloa struck on the break.

Sammon latched on to Taylor Steven’s flick-on and the striker punished his former side with a curling shot beyond Liam Kelly.

Suddenly, there was a nervousness about Well and the home supporters voiced their displeasure at their side’s performance on the half-time whistle.

Early in the second half, it took an excellent low save from Kelly to keep out Quinn Coulson’s header from finding the bottom corner – forcing Kettlewell to look to his bench.

Lennon Miller was introduced for his first appearance in almost three months – and it was to provide the spark Motherwell desperately required.

On the hour mark, Harry Paton slipped the ball into the path of the onrushing Gent who slammed low beyond Morrison to restore their lead.

Gent was involved minutes later when he pounced on Euan Deveney’s poor pass before being brought down by Scott Taggart.

John Beaton was quick to point to the spot but Spittal’s penalty was brilliantly parried away by Morrison.

Keen to avoid being pegged back for a second time, the Premiership side sought further goals. Miller’s strike from distance flew inches past the post before Montgomery then shot into the arms of the Alloa keeper.

Andy Halliday was introduced from the bench for the final 13 minutes and the game would be put beyond doubt when Spittal added his second of the afternoon with an unstoppable free-kick into the corner.