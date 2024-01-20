Josh Vickers in inspired form to earn Derby point at Lincoln

Derby lost ground on the League One automatic promotion places after being held to a goalless draw at Lincoln.

The Imps’ winless run in the league extended to an eighth game but it was only the third time Paul Warne’s side had dropped points since the end of October.

Rams shot-stopper Josh Vickers produced a string of fine saves to deny the hosts a much-needed win.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing came closest for Derby in the early stages as he fired into the side-netting.

Ethan Hamilton forced Vickers into a good save to tip his strike past the post while at the other end, Lukas Jensen did well to keep out James Collins’ effort at the near post.

Vickers again needed his wits about him to deny Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

After the break, the visitors were indebted to Eiran Cashin as he cleared Joe Taylor’s effort off the line after Vickers got a touch on it.

Taylor was again thwarted by the inspired County stopper as the spoils were shared.