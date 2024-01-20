Kris Doolan delighted as Partick Thistle avenge Ross County play-off final loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kris Doolan delighted as Partick Thistle avenge Ross County play-off final loss

By Press Association
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan believes the Jags’ Scottish Cup triumph over Ross County was testament to the fans and players who made the same journey at the end of last season.

The 2022/23 campaign ended in Dingwall disappointment for Partick, with County coming from three goals behind to win a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Premiership play-off final.

However, there would be no such drama in this Scottish Cup tie, with Partick easing to a 3-0 victory to progress into the fifth round of the competition.

“It’s probably testament to the ones who are still here that they have shown no signs of a hangover,” Doolan said.

“We’re doing well in the league and playing well and there was no fear of coming back up here. We played well that day too, but we’ve learned lessons fast from that day.

“I’m a fan myself, so I felt as traumatised as anybody.

“It was great to see the backing, everywhere we go it’s incredible and it was nice to give them something back.

“It’s a long way to come up, we understand that, so we’re delighted to have given them something to cheer about and a performance to be proud of.

“We were adamant we would give them that to get into the next round.”

Ross County manager Derek Adams admitted his players made basic mistakes that cost them the contest.

The Staggies boss made a triple change at half time, which he said was indicative of how below par his side were over the opening 45 minutes.

“As a manager, I shouldn’t have to do that,” Adams said.

“The players weren’t doing the basics right and when you make basic errors at this level, it’s a huge problem.

“Partick were better than us. The way that they started the game was brighter and they got on to the ball and created some openings.

“We were just getting into the ascendancy when they went 1-0 up and over the afternoon into the second half we created a couple of good opportunities that we should have taken.

“The story of the season is that we haven’t been clinical and we haven’t defended well enough. That’s why we were defeated today.”