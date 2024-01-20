Good grief Charlie Brown is a ‘top lad’ – Ged Brannan talks up Shrimps star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Good grief Charlie Brown is a ‘top lad’ – Ged Brannan talks up Shrimps star

By Press Association
Charlie Brown hurt his old club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charlie Brown hurt his old club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan was thrilled to see Charlie Brown join the endless list of players to have haunted their old clubs after his late winner snatched a 2-1 victory at MK Dons.

Former Chelsea youngster Brown scored just three goals in 32 appearances for the Dons and struggled to get into the Shrimps side in the first half of the season after joining them last summer.

After opening his Morecambe account in the draw against Mansfield last week, it was his strike in the second minute of stoppage time that completed an impressive second-half turnaround at Stadium MK.

Brannan said: “You couldn’t write it, could you?

“Absolutely brilliant, what a lad, last week he scored again, he’s come on today and caught them on the break, dropped the shoulder and it was a great strike into the bottom corner.

“I’m made up for him, top lad, it was a great finish.

“You don’t want to know (what was said at half-time).

“We’ve had loads and loads of talks about conceding early goals, early in the second half as well, and to go and concede a goal after one minute was devastating because we know how much we’ve been working on it.

“We had a little heated debate at half-time, got a few things sorted out and, as you can see, it worked.”

The play-off chasing Dons were ahead inside 75 seconds thanks to an excellent curled finish from Max Dean and only excellent saves from Archie Mair to deny Warren O’Hora and Dean prevented them from building a commanding lead.

Morecambe hit back after 51 minutes when debutant goalkeeper Filip Marschall missed Jake Taylor’s corner and Jordan Slew bundled in.

Brown then provided the sting in the tail when he pounced on a slip by Lewis Bate before finishing beyond Marschall to earn just a second win in 12 Sky Bet League Two games for the Shrimps.

Dons boss Mike Williamson said: “I think in the first half every time they tried to press, we found a way and I thought we connected the centre-halves to the 10s a little bit better, and our movement was very good.

“We’ll have to watch it back and I thought for them coming out for the second half, they were disappointed from the first one and they can afford to take a few more risks and get on the front foot.

“That’s the nature of it when you’re 1-0 up, it’s always in the balance and we just needed to improve our ball speed, more than anything, and keep moving them like we did in the first half.

“But the lads have been fantastic. We focus on the things we can control and I thought they were very good at doing that today.”