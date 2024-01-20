Lee Bell says Crewe could have scored more in impressive victory at Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Bell says Crewe could have scored more in impressive victory at Barrow

By Press Association
Crewe manager Lee Bell (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Crewe manager Lee Bell (Jessica Hornby/PA)

Lee Bell believes Crewe could have beaten fellow promotion chasers Barrow by a wider margin after an impressive 3-1 win at Holker Street.

Bell admitted he would be “nit picking” to find fault in his side’s superb display as they closed to within four points of leaders Stockport.

Crewe’s fourth successive win took them above Barrow and included first senior goals in the second half for Lewis Billington and fellow teenager Matus Holicek.

Elliott Nevitt took his season’s tally to 11 by cancelling out Robbie Gotts’ ninth-minute opener but then squandered openings before the break to increase his total.

“It is a fantastic result against a good and well organised team,” said Bell. “We fully deserved the win and our plan worked a treat.

“We could have, probably should have, got a couple more goals but I am delighted for the players.

“Nev was tremendous. He was a goal threat and his link-up play was excellent.

“He played his role perfectly in terms of taking on the information and how we wanted him to play.

“But as I walked off with him, he was disappointed he didn’t get a couple more goals but I couldn’t fault his performance.”

Billington, fresh from a new contract extension, headed in Shilow Tracey’s cross to put Crewe in front.

And with virtually his first touch Holicek, back from a two-month injury lay-off, also headed in after Paul Farman saved Courtney Baker-Richardson’s effort.

“’Billo’ has taken to first team football really well,” said Bell. “We thought it was right to reward him with a new contract.

“Matus is someone we have missed. But he has got to score and create and make an impact when he comes on.

“Both have been at the club for a long time and had excellent coaching. It is a credit to everyone and I am sure they are proud to see these players in the first team.”

Barrow have developed an unwanted recent habit of failing to hold onto leads. And not even lower league goal kings Dom Telford and Cole Stockton could come off the bench to preserve the Holker Street record.

Telford and top scorer Ben Whitfield were denied by Crewe goalkeeper Tom Booth in a frantic late finale.

“We have hit the buffers a little bit,” said Wild after completing his two-game touchline ban.

“But we will come out the other side. Every team does.

“We started well and just needed to push on from the goal. I was pleased with how the first half went as a whole.

“But what we have got to do is tidy up those individual errors. Nobody is working hard for the goals at the moment.

“Our general play was good but individual errors are costing us.”