Liam Manning hails Scott Twine’s debut as Bristol City earn Watford draw

By Press Association
Liam Manning’s Bristol City secured a point against Watford on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liam Manning was not in the least surprised by an impressive debut from on-loan midfielder Scott Twine as his first-half goal earned Bristol City a point from a 1-1 Championship draw with Watford.

But the head coach did admit astonishment at the manner of the 25th-minute equaliser. Twine climbed above a defender to head into an unguarded net after goalkeeper Ben Hamer had blocked Tommy Conway’s close-range drive into his path.

“I reckon it’s the first time Scott has ever scored with a header,” said Manning. “He probably closed his eyes and it went in off his nose.”

The goal cancelled out Tom Dele-Bashiru’s 13th-minute well-struck penalty for Watford – after Rob Dickie had handled the ball inside the box – and ensured a fair outcome to a competitive English second-tier clash.

Manning and Twine have worked effectively together before as the player scored 20 goals in a season for MK Dons with the same boss in charge during the 2021-22 season.

Signed last Monday from Burnley on loan until the end of the season, the 24-year-old caught the eye with his accurate delivery from free-kicks and corners.

Manning added: “Scott showed what he is all about and will only improve as he gets to know the other players.

“He had a chance to score before his goal and is great at getting forward into threatening positions.

“His dead-ball delivery is one of the reasons I wanted to sign him and it was clear to see, I felt we had the better chances in the game.

“Two or three outstanding ones went begging. We had 15 shots from inside their box, which is a very high number.

“They had more control in the first half, but we had a chat during the break and came out firing.

“We were much more on the front foot and played in the areas we wanted to play in.

Both sides had chances to claim all three points from a stirring battle with no quarter asked or given.

Dickie had a late header brilliantly saved by Hamer, while Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary produced a brave first-half save at the feet of Yaser Asprilla.

Watford boss Valerian Ismael said: “It was another solid away performance from us. We were strong, pressed well and were tactically very sound.

“We just needed to be more mature in our decision-making at times. That is the next step if we are to win games consistently. We have to be more ruthless.

“It was a clear penalty and we had another good opportunity to be ahead at half-time.

“Our attacking intent was very good in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, we got into more promising situations only to fail with the right final pass or cross.

“We have to be better at controlling the ball in our opponents’ half. Sometimes we take too many touches and lose possession.

“We need to be more calm on the ball, but that is OK, it will come.

“We are working with a lot of young players and I am pleased with the progress they are making.

“We have the possibility of entering the transfer market before the deadline and I am hopeful of doing some business.”

Manning does not anticipate any more signings before the deadline and said there were no deals imminent that would see players leaving.