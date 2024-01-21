Australian Open day eight: Djokovic in a hurry as reigning champions progress

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was on course for a ‘triple bagel’ against Adrian Mannarino before eventually winning 6-0 6-0 6-3 while Sabalenka was a 6-3 6-2 winner over Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka appears very likely to face Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, while Australian hopes were ended when Andrey Rublev defeated Alex De Minaur in five sets.

Picture of the day

Andrey Rublev battled to a five-set win over Alex De Minaur (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Shot of the day

Kicking off

Next gen

Aussie stars in the making set to hit Melbourne Park ⭐https://t.co/2t4A5jFUiZ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 15, 2024

Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world number one Lleyton, was beaten on his junior grand slam debut. But 16-year-old Jagger Leach, whose mother is three-time major champion Lindsay Davenport, did make it through to round two.

Murray magic

Fallen seeds

Women: None

Men: Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Karen Khachanov (15), Adrian Mannarino (20)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie will bid for a first victory over a top-10 player at a grand slam when he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena on Monday.

The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

After beating Iga Swiatek, teenager Linda Noskova plays Elina Svitolina, and 12th seed Zheng Qinwen plays two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka.